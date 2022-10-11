Magnum PI season 5: A new slice of behind-the-scenes comedy!

While we wait for some more news regarding Magnum PI season 5 and whatever the future holds, of course we’re thrilled to present some more behind-the-scenes humor courtesy of the cast!

At this point in production, we tend to think that Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and the rest of the main players are acutely aware people are desperate for information. We’re still most likely months away from the premiere and NBC is not yet at the point where they are starting to push the upcoming 10-episode season. With that, the best thing that they can do is remind people that everyone is still hard at work — while giving us a little bit of humor along the way.

The post at the bottom of this article actually comes courtesy of a recurring guest star (as opposed to a series regular) in Bobby Lee, who at this point is still a part of the show’s extended family as Jin. There’s a fantastic amount of goofiness present in these photos, and there are two different takeaways that we have from it: Lee is still currently working on the show, and the whole cast is still having a great time. We know that they’ve been working on some pretty crazy stuff as of late — one upcoming episode could feature Rick and Higgins in a certain degree of danger. Meanwhile, at one point you could also see Magnum and Higgins undercover as lifeguards.

Even though the one-time CBS show may have a new home, these teases make it clear that not too much will be changing. This is a show that knows what it is and also why fans watch it, and we tend to think that they are going to lean into that whenever they possibly can. We can’t wait to see some of what is featured in some of the first promos!

Just how excited are you at this point to get Magnum PI season 5 on the air?

