The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: Hope via new promotion?

Are there some positive signs that we could be getting The Blacklist season 10 premiere date some point in the near future? Nothing is confirmed at present, but there are some reasons to have hope. Just consider what NBC is actually doing right now!

If you have read some of our stories over the past year, then you most likely know already that the network has not exactly done much to promote the show in quite some time. There were hardly any promos at all during season 9, other than five-second “reminders” as to when new episodes were coming on the air. None of this gives us hope that the series has several more years left in the tank, and that is without even noting the reports that the network may be scrapping 10:00 p.m. programming in the 2023-24 season.

Now, let’s get to the good news — the network actually promoting the recent 200th episode celebration! This is not something that they had to do, but it feels almost as though they’re taking a renewed interest in getting the word out there. We don’t think it has to do solely with the show hitting this milestone, as there is also another factor to consider: The strong performance of season 9 so far on Netflix. The truth here is that The Blacklist is a fantastic streaming show and if NBC could find a way to monetize that further on their end, they’d have a great reason to keep it around. The Netflix performance is probably why Sony is still invested in having it around, and they likely offer it to the aforementioned network with a pretty affordable license fee with that in mind.

While there’s no premiere-date announcement yet, we foresee something more coming there over the next few weeks. It’s hard to see this show coming back any later than January.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

