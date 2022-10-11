The Nevers season 1 episode 7 return date: The mystery deepens

When is The Nevers season 1 episode 7 actually going to arrive on HBO? This is certainly a long-lingering question over the past few months. Filming concluded a good while ago on the remaining episodes, which were originally pushed back due to the global health crisis. Meanwhile, it has been well over a year since the first part of the season aired.

The Nevers may be the most forgotten show in recent memory on the premium-cable network, and it is interesting given the hype that was around it when it was first announced. That was prior to a number of stories coming out about Joss Whedon’s past, or before Whedon’s eventual departure from the series and it was met with ho-hum reviews from critics. It also failed to generate much buzz in the live ratings, though to be fair these only tend to tell a fraction of the overall story.

We wish we could say that today, some more news was out there about the future of the series, though that has proven to not be the case. Instead, a new report from TVLine notes that originally, the plan was for the show to be back at some point this year. Yet, there is still no word out there about it. We wonder if the remaining episodes could be coming on in late December during the holidays, following the conclusion of The White Lotus. Or, we wonder if the show could be shifted over to HBO Max.

Forgive us for being openly pessimistic, but there is little about the way that HBO has handled The Nevers that makes us think that it is coming back for a season 2. No matter when it comes back, our concern at this point is that it won’t get that much of an opportunity to shine. In the end, we mostly just hope that it is not forgotten about entirely.

