The Good Doctor season 6 episode 3 promo: Is Lim after Shaun?

We have a feeling entering The Good Doctor season 6 episode 3 that there are some major struggles ahead for Dr. Shaun Murphy. Even though he did what he could to save Dr. Lim’s life, there were also some substantial risks that went along with that. As a result of everything that happened, the character now has to use a wheelchair and the adjustment is not going well.

One of the things that we’ve certainly come to know about Lim over time is that she fiercely values her independence and can be rather stubborn. Her losing her mobility is taking a huge psychological toll on her, and we already heard the character say that she “hates” Shaun for the situation that she is now in. This is something that could define the next few episodes, in particular next week’s “A Big Sign.”

Just based on the promo below alone, we have a sense that Shaun is going to be facing a LOT of tough questions from Lim. Freddie Highmore’s character tries to defend himself to her, but she’s not altogether happy to hear it. We also don’t think that it helps that Dr. Glassman notes to her that he would have done things a little bit differently if he was initially in the room.

We’re not sure that any of this tension can be resolved in just one week, mostly because what Lim is going through is some difficult, life-changing stuff. She’s not going to be able to get up one morning and start to move around a little bit easier, so a lot of this anger could only increase in her if it is allowed to fester for a certain period of time.

