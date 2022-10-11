Severance season 2 premiere date: Promoting the mystery

If you find yourselves eager to see Severance season 2, we have to hand down the bad news now: You won’t be getting it for a good while still. The folks over at Apple have yet to confirm even an approximate time of year the Adam Scott series will return, though we tend to think that it’s going to happen at some point in 2023.

We’re sure that the streaming service already has an idea as to when they’d like to bring the second season on the air, but they won’t announce it for a good while. Instead, they will most likely spend the next few months thinking a lot about how to best promote the show, especially once they get some footage.

In general, we imagine that at the center of the promotional effort will be a lot when it comes to Innie / Outie personas, mostly because so much of the story and the premise revolves around them. This may not be the easiest thing to articulate to first-time viewers, and this is why everyone involved behind the scenes has to be a little bit creative. This is not a show trying to get by on enormous special-effects spectacles or a ton of big-name cast members; it has a concept and some smart writing, and we tend to think that this will remain the primary selling point.

Beyond just this, one of the elements of Severance that Apple should really consider selling super-hard is the fan interaction that comes with the central premise. This is a show that generates an enormous amount of discussion; there is a real community out there of people who share theories and go back and forth over what could be possible! Sometimes, watching TV is about connecting with like-minded people, and we do think that Apple has a chance here to build a large social audience with this show.

