The Resident season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Conrad’s past returns

There are a few different things that we can point out in advance here about The Resident season 6 episode 5 on Fox. So where can we start?

Well, for starters, we almost always appreciate any time that a show can dive a little bit back into the past of its characters. Here, Conrad Hawkins will be revisiting a patient that he had back when he was an intern. Is it someone who he successfully treated? Or, are we talking here about a difficult memory? We imagine that when you are just starting out within the medical world, almost every single thing ends up being burned into your brain. It’s over time that a number of the memories start to blend together in a little bit more of a substantial way.

For a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full episode 5 synopsis below:

A college professor comes into the ER and Conrad realizes it’s a former patient of his from when he was an intern. Meanwhile, Devon ends up admitting a man – who swears by an anti-aging regimen that he thinks is the answer to eternal life – into the hospital after he collapses in the all-new “A River in Egypt” episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Oct. 18 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-608) (TV-14 L, S, V).

Beyond this…

Let’s just say that there is some really substantial stuff all around the corner! We are getting close to the landmark 100th episode, which is also going to contain a huge milestone as Bell and Kit get married. This is a huge moment for them and also a chance for a lot of other characters to take stock in their lives and what they’ve gone through. Multiple people could change quite radically on the other side.

Related – Check out some more news on The Resident right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 6 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







