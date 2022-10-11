Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: Show EP on Bailey’s return

We know that Chandra Wilson is going to be a major part of Grey’s Anatomy season 19, even without Miranda Bailey being the chief.

At the end of this past season, Bailey made the decision to step down, realizing that her health was the most important thing. This is a decision that we cannot applaud enough for a multitude of reasons. This is a woman who for the longest time, put herself last to the point where she had a heart attack. If she were to stay at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, we tend to think that she would eventually die. She had to find a way to change and now she has … but where will the rest of her journey take her?

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what showrunner Krista Vernoff had to say about Bailey's story:

“One of the conversations with [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes] has been for a long time, ‘What does a very ambitious person do with all of that ambition when they sort of reach the top rung of where they want to go?’ ,,, With that, we really looked at, ‘What does a whole human being need to feel successful in life? When you’re driven by ambition and you’ve reached the top of your career, where else can that ambition be applied?’

“For Bailey, it’s in so many areas … finding the joy in taking a lesser title at work in favor of having a richer, happier life.”

A part of what could make Wilson’s performance so powerful this season is the idea of her stepping away slightly from what she’s done and realizing further that she can find a greater peace in a different role. No one questions her skill; she doesn’t have to prove herself to anyone. Instead, she can just focus on her own joy.

