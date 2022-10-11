Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4: Michael & Sierra break up

Tonight, Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4 brought out one surprise that we did not see coming, and it featured Michael and Sierra at the center.

For most of the season so far, it was established that the two were one of the “it” couples in Paradise. She clearly was super-into him, and she was even trying to figure out a future as a stepmother. What she did for him with the constellation was really sweet and honestly, that’s what makes their sudden breakup all the more shocking. Also, we’re really confused by it mostly because of the reasoning here.

So why did Michael end things? It seemed as though the relationship got too emotionally intense too fast, and he was worried about the emotional trauma that would come and unload all over Sierra. He said he was still working through the ins and outs of grief and dating as a widower, but was there something here that he was not feeling.

This feels a lot like one of those breakups where there could have been something more that was not expressed; he may just not have been as into her romantically as she was him, but he was trying to be classy and respectful towards her on her way out the door. (If Michael is simply just struggling with his grief, then we wonder if Paradise is really the right sort of venue for him at all.)

After all of this happened, we saw Sierra come up with a pretty shocking decision herself — she was leaving. She mostly came there for Michael and after he said he wanted them to be friends, she realized that she would not be okay watching him date other people.

