Dancing with the Stars 31: Wayne Brady wins big with Hamilton

We knew entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode that Wayne Brady was absolutely the favorite to win the show. After all, consider the resume so far! This is a guy who managed to tie at the top of the leaderboard the past couple of weeks.

Tonight, Wayne had another incredible opportunity: Doing a routine set to the music of Hamilton. Jazz was of course a style tailor-made for the improv performer, as there are some similarities between it and Broadway. (Wayne has some experience in stage productions already.) This was wonderfully choreographed and beyond just that, really suited what he can do as a performer — dive into a character and really embrace what was in front of him head-on.

While we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, is there a chance that Wayne could be one of the best performers ever on the show? The biggest thing we took away from tonight was just how emotional this whole routine was for Wayne, who performed in front of his idol Ben Vereen and much of his family. He wanted to prove them right to have faith in him, and we think the character and the story also meant a lot to him.

In terms of scores, Wayne received straight 9’s from all four judges tonight, which tied him with Gabby Windey a little bit later on in the night. It feels clear that she, alongside Wayne and Charli D’Amelio, are all most likely going to be around for a long time. They all have the combination of skill and commitment that votes tend to love … but we tend to think that Wayne is more popular than any of them.

