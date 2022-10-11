NCIS season 20: Wilmer Valderrama teases crossover, other news

While you enjoy tonight’s NCIS season 20 episode, why not get a little more news when it comes to one of its stars in Wilmer Valderrama?

Earlier today, the actor posted a new Instagram Story teasing some big announcements that are coming within the near future. So what does this entail? It could be tied to the aforementioned show, his upcoming Zorro project, or some other great stuff.

What may be the most interesting part of the whole Story is where he filmed it: Paramount Studios. Wilmer made it clear that this may be something to a lot of the super-fans who are out there and he is right. After all, this is where NCIS: Los Angeles films many of its interiors! We learned recently that there is a three-part crossover event coming for the franchise in January, and it would make some sense if work is being underway on it already. (NCIS also films in Southern California, but it is typically in Santa Clarita as opposed to Los Angeles itself.)

We do think that Wilmer will be front and center for any sort of big crossover event, largely because he’s one of the most adept performers the franchise has for big action sequences. Also, the idea of him joining forces with Sam Hanna or Marty Deeks is pretty fun. For one reason or another NCIS: LA has long gotten the short end of the stick in the crossover department, and we’re excited to see that change! Even if this is the final season of the LL Cool J show, we’re thrilled that there’s at least an opportunity for something like this.

What do you want to see from Wilmer Valderrama moving forward on NCIS season 20?

