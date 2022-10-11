The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: How far out is it?

We already know that The Wheel of Time season 2 is a long ways away — and that was cemented further at New York Comic-Con this weekend.

There’s a chance you saw the teaser below back when it was first unveiled. However, there’s a chance that you did not see the tweet that came along with it. In this, the show made it clear that the trailer is still a good while away. This is enough to make us think that we’re not going to be seeing some sort of longer preview until at least the end of the year, if not early 2023. Because of the lengthy post-production requirements that are required with a show like this, it doesn’t matter that filming for season 2 has been done for a while. We don’t think Amazon is just drawing things out here simply because of the fact that they can. The reason why they already ordered a season 3 was to ensure that they could have as short of a turnaround as possible.

Whenever we do get an official trailer for the season, we do tend to think that a premiere date will be coming alongside it. After all, Amazon does often pair one with the other; they did this with Jack Ryan not that long ago, so we think that they could easily do the same thing here.

Now, we just hope that the TV adaptation is going to pack a lot of visually stunning content into the second batch of episodes. We understand that this is not the easiest show in the world to adapt, but we have a good feeling that the writers are going to put their all into finding a way to make it work.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Wheel of Time right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 over at Amazon?

Is there any one thing you’re hoping for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

The true Trailer Gai'don is still a Ways away, but here is a sneak peek at season 2 to hold you over in the meantime. #TheWheelOfTime #WoTNYCC pic.twitter.com/47e09JDkub — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) October 7, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







