SEAL Team season 6 episode 5 spoilers: A missed opportunity?

This weekend is going to bring SEAL Team season 6 episode 5 to Paramount+, and there is a LOT of drama to expect based on what just transpired.

Remember that at the end of this past episode, Omar and Jason’s relationship started to turn sour over what was happening in Northern Syria. In a lot of ways, this was bound to happen just on the basis of the two of them being really strong-willed guys. They each have a very specific way of doing things, and of course that is not always going to be easily resolved.

Below, you can check out the full SEAL Team season 6 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

A missed opportunity deepens the mistrust between Jason and Omar, and puts Bravo and their partner force in the crosshairs of a powerful enemy.

We know that much of this season is going to be focused on these characters being in this particular part of the world, so don’t be shocked if the writers take a long time before they start to give us some resolution here. There could be some lives lost — not necessarily in Bravo, but in the region in general.

While all of this is going on, we do tend to think we’ll continue to see Clay reckoning with his current lot in life back in America. On this past episode, he had to face the cruel reality further that he just can’t do a lot of the stuff that he used to. He has to get used to using his mind more and finding some other ways in order to command respect. (Now that we’ve seen the pilot for Fire Country, we have an even greater awareness than ever as to why Max Thieriot was only available for so much of the show — he has to balance this with his other project.)

