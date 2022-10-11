Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Ralph Macchio looks ahead

As a good many of you out there may be aware of already, Cobra Kai season 6 is currently in limbo over at Netflix — and yea, it feels strange. Why wouldn’t the streaming service go ahead and order one of their most-successful shows? We’re still struggling to figure that one out, but we’re still not altogether worried.

Instead, most of our worry is being consolidated over to a different subject: When we’re going to see the show actually come back. Nobody seems to be that much of a hurry, especially since they’ve got some other projects. The creators are currently working on another show, Peyton List has a Paramount+ gig, and that’s before we get into anything when it comes to Ralph Macchio promoting his brand-new book, which is reflections on the original movie that kickstarted his career.

Speaking to Us Weekly recently, Ralph was fairly candid when it came to talking about the future of the show — at least where things stand at the moment:

“It hasn’t officially been picked up. I need to say that because that is the truth … [But] we’re feeling pretty good that we’ll get to continue the show and let it evolve and land when it needs to.”

So provided that the renewal does come, when can you expect the episodes to air? We’d love to say that it will take place over the next eight or nine months, but that is probably a pipe dream. The more likely scenario here is that we’re stuck waiting until we get around to either late this year or early 2024. The larger question we have to wonder is whether or not the series comes back for a season 7 after the fact.

