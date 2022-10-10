Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 photo: Jamie’s recovery

As we get ourselves prepared for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 on CBS this Friday, there are of course many things we are thinking about.

So where do we start things off? Some of it comes down to questions over Jamie Reagan and 100% how he is doing in the wake of recent events. After all, Will Estes’ character was shot in the premiere, and he was left to use a wheelchair as he made his way out of the hospital. We didn’t get any indication at family dinner that the character was worse for wear and with that in mind, we’re going to assume there are no long-lasting effects.

Also, we have further evidence above that he’s doing okay! This image is one of many that has already been released for “First Blush,” and it features him and Eddie going for a walk. He’s getting himself back into proper crime-fighting shape, though his future out in the field may still be in question. Why? It has less to do with his physical readiness, but rather a change in position in order to keep him at the same precinct as his wife.

Some of this episode could be an introduction to Jamie landing in a new spot, one that will require him to analyze and determine which criminals could be assets to the NYPD moving forward. It is a side of policework that we have not seen on Blue Bloods over the years, and we assume that is one of the reasons why the network wanted to do something like this. After all, the goal should be with this show bringing something to the table we are not used to seeing!

