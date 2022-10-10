American Horror Story season 11: See Kal Penn – NYC poster!

With the premiere of American Horror Story season 11 coming one week from Wednesday, we are thrilled to have something more to share! This new season (titled AHS: NYC) features a number of familiar faces, including some who are new to the franchise.

Here is where Kal Penn enters the picture. The actor is best known for Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and Designated Survivor and on this upcoming season, he is going to be playing the part of Mac Marzara.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

What is a little bit interesting about Mac already is that we’re meeting him with his full name attached; that’s not something we’ve seen with a lot of the other American Horror Story posters to date. Mac is clearly a cop / detective of some sort, judging from the obvious police badge you can see attached to his pants. Given that this season has an urban setting and could contain more real-life horror than we saw back in Double Feature, it would make sense that a guy like him would be on the case. Of course, the larger question still comes down to whether or not he is able to help, and that is something that is still unclear.

We hope that at some point between now and next Wednesday, we’re going to start to see the network do at least something to better set the stage for what lies ahead. After all, for now all we’ve seen in video form is a teaser, and that did not exactly do anything to give away the plot.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story season 11 when it arrives?

Is there anything that especially excites you about Kal Penn? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







