Quantum Leap season 1 episode 5 spoilers: After that Addison twist

Following tonight’s big episode, it makes sense you would want Quantum Leap season 1 episode 5 as soon as humanly possible. How could you not after that epic twist?

Close to the end of episode 4, Ben finally realized what was directly in front of him this whole time: Addison is the woman he loves, and that’s one of the reasons why she has been so desperate to bring him home. There was a joy in that big reveal, but also a heartbreak as he felt his hand pass through hers. They can see and talk to each other but cannot touch; that will make every part of this experience hard.

Yet, this 100% should make Ben all the more eager to find his way home, but it’s going to be hard given that he has a number of leaps seemingly to go through still. That includes what we’re going to see next week, as he heads to the Old West town of Salvation. For more, go ahead and check out the full Quantum Leap season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

10/17/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben is transported back to 1898 and the rustic, frontier town of Salvation, where he must take on a deadly outlaw. Magic, Jenn and Ian face a new threat when a curious senator shows up at headquarters asking a lot of questions about the Quantum Leap program. TV-PG

We should of course note that there is nothing about this episode that is altogether revolutionary. However, we do still think that there is a lot to like here in that a Western episode is 100% the sort of thing that we would’ve wanted to see from this show. There’s just so much to play around with here in terms of an aesthetic! Should this set the stage for some other great stuff down the road?

