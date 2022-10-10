Quantum Leap season 1 gets additional episodes at NBC

Just a handful of episodes into the fall season, NBC has already made one thing fairly clear: They are pretty happy with the Quantum Leap reboot. As a matter of fact, they’re making that commitment clear by adding five more episodes to the season 1 order.

The big news was first reported earlier today at Deadline, and this means that the current batch of episodes is going to run for eighteen in total. Whether or not this constitutes a full season is up for debate. We know that in the old days, it was customary for shows to run from 22-24 episodes; however, that has changed on the other side of the global health crisis. Even before that, another NBC show in This Is Us was famous for only doing 18 episodes a season. there are some networks out there that don’t try to rush into making more episodes than they really should.

We think in general, this pickup comes after NBC and the producers made several smart decisions when it comes to getting Quantum Leap on the air. First and foremost, they tried to get original series star Scott Bakula on board; he declined to participate, but they showed a real attempt to honor the source material. After that, they’ve still wrote Sam Beckett into the show. They are not erasing the history that existed within the original series and that is something that is very much still out there.

Also, we think the rhythm of the story is working rather well at present. We’re all right with there being a big story-of-the-week component. So long as every episode is interesting and memorable, we’re okay if it doesn’t advance the story forward significantly. Still, we are getting a few baby steps in here that we also appreciate.

