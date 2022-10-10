The Rookie season 5 episode 4 promo: Will Nolan kill Rosalind?

The Rookie season 5 episode 4 is coming to ABC this Sunday, and there is a good bit that we have to break down in advance. Take, for starters, the fact that this is an epic crossover event with The Rookie: Feds (which is happening a bit earlier than we thought we’d get one). Or, the fact that Rosalind Dyer is back and this time around, she has her sights set on John Nolan.

Are we going to see the killer taken out once and for all here? We just saw this character escape into the wind a couple of episodes ago and, of course, we wondered just how long she was going to be gone. Well, we now have a clear answer to all of that. She’s obviously going to try and get at Nathan Fillion’s character and in her mind, the best way to do that is to capture his girlfriend Bailey. The decision that Rosalind makes here is particularly shocking; she puts Nolan in a spot where in order to save Bailey, he has to kill her.

Why would Dyer want to get killed? Well, we think she realizes that she is on borrowed time; or, she just knows that Nolan won’t be able to do it. All of this is another mind-game. Simone and the FBI will be around to help, so we’ll see if this story carries over into the spin-off.

With this being said, we honestly hope that Dyer isn’t killed off over on The Rookie: Feds. We don’t mean this as an insult to the spin-off, but we personally prefer it when shows don’t wrap up long-term stories on a separate show. We made some of these feelings clear with NCIS closing up its storyline with the Raven over on NCIS: Hawaii.

