The Good Doctor season 6 episode 3 spoilers: ‘A Big Sign’

There are a few things worth noting right away when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 3, including trouble from surprising spots.

Take, for example, Dr. Audrey Lim trying to understand what happened during her surgery. This is something that could come back on Shaun Murphy, Aaron Glassman, and some other people based on 1) her findings and 2) her feelings. Lim has to be understandably frustrated that her future was radically changed based on what happened, and we certainly imagine that things are going to get difficult as the season goes on.

For the time being, though, we don’t want to get too far ahead. Instead, we suggest that you go ahead and see the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

“A Big Sign” – The team treats a famous marriage counselor after she injures her ankle from falling, but when she offers relationship advice to them, Dr. Morgan Reznick quickly spots that their patient might be experiencing something far more serious. Meanwhile, Dr. Audrey Lim is determined to get to the bottom of what really happened in the OR during her surgery and sets off on her own internal investigation on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

One of the interesting quirks about this episode is that it actually was the first episode this summer to film, and with that in mind, its production code is 601. The first two episodes this season were actually filmed back in the spring. This may not have much bearing in anything that you see moving forward, but we do tend to think of it as a fun bit of trivia. Let’s just hope that all of our main characters come out okay at the end of this installment!

