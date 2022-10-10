Succession season 4 premiere date: Value of the next two weeks

With House of the Dragon ending soon on HBO, is anyone else looking out even more for a Succession season 4 premiere date? It may be weird on one level to say that, but we’re finding ourselves more eager than ever to see the Roy family back. Maybe it is because we subconsciously want one uber-hit on the network at any given time. Sure, we have The White Lotus coming up later this month, but we think of it more as the quirky underdog than some frontrunner destined to get some enormous amount of viewers.

So is there any chance at all that HBO is going to use the final weeks of House of the Dragon in order to further promote Succession? While it may seem unlikely, there are reasons for them to consider it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

First and foremost, there is certainly enough of the Jeremy Strong drama filmed at this point for them to present something, even if it is something small. We’re thinking mostly along the lines here of a 10-15 second preview that could give us a quote or even an approximate window. Since we firmly believe that the show is coming back in the spring, why not just mention that?

The other case to do it is that as strange as it may seem, there are probably some people out there who aren’t super-familiar with Succession as of yet. This is a way to reach some of them in a way that has not been done before. Some viewers of the Game of Thrones prequel, after all, probably don’t watch the Emmys, and they may not have been subscribers to HBO / HBO Max at the time previous seasons were on in the past.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Succession right away

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Succession season 4?

Do you think we will hear anything more on the future over the next couple of weeks? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







