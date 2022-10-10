House of the Dragon episode 8: Who did Viserys see before death?

Just how emotional are you following the events of House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8 on HBO this weekend? We know that for us, the answer is “very.”

In a way, we 100% expected to see Viserys die at some point this season; we just did not anticipate that it would be coming so soon. To go along with that, we did not prepare ourselves to get so emotional over a scene that was ultimately ambiguous. Viserys reaches for someone in the closing seconds, someone who only he can see. His final words are “my love.”

So who was Viserys reaching for in that moment? This is the great mystery, and it’s someone who only Paddy Considine can speak to. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly following “The Lord of the Tides,” here is what the episode’s director in Geeta Patel had to say on the subject:

I’m not a fair person to ask because I actually had the luxury of having a conversation with Paddy and he whispered to me who he was thinking of. So I probably shouldn’t say it. I’ll let him say it if he wants to say it, but I had the same question, and that’s what I’m saying. It’s just the best part of my job. It’s so great just to be inside Paddy’s mind as he’s Viserys and to wonder, as well, which way is this gonna go?

We feel rather strongly that the person he is reaching for is Aemma, the one woman he truly loved. Meanwhile, we tend to think that before that, he thought that Alicent was Rhaenyra, and what he said was meant to be delivered to her. This very misunderstanding could easily alter the course of Westeros’ future.

