Doctor Who spoilers: The Power of the Doctor air date, trailer

Just in case you weren’t excited enough to see Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who, we now have all of the official information!

This weekend, the BBC confirmed that the farewell episode, titled “The Power of the Doctor,” is currently set to arrive on October 23. Not only that, but we have a trailer that features so many familiar foes including the Daleks, the Cybermen, and the also The Master. Things are going to be chaotic as you will see another journey through time and an epic battle like no other. Check out the synopsis below for a few more details all about what to expect…

“Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st-century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia? The Doctor faces multiple threats… and a battle to the death.”

Is this going to be the most emotional regeneration that we have had a chance to see on the show? We’ll have to wait and see on that, but these are the sort of thing that almost always lead to tears. We’re not sure we will ever forget some of the ones that we have seen in the past for David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi. Remember that eventually, Ncuti Gatwa is going to be the next star of the show. Before that, though, we are going to see some sort of reprisal from Tennant for the 60th anniversary next year. Early reporting suggests that there will be multiple specials honoring that very occasion.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you want to see on Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

Her final battle. Her deadliest enemies 🔥 The Power of the Doctor, coming 23rd October 2022. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/6wG0gQKVXQ — Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor 🔥 (@bbcdoctorwho) October 8, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







