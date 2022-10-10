The Midnight Club season 2: Show EP on renewal odds

Now that season 1 has officially wrapped up on Netflix, what can be said about The Midnight Club season 2? Will it happen?

We understand fully that there are reasons for skepticism here, mostly due to the fact that Netflix does have a history of canceling shows early. Plus, executive producer Mike Flanagan has in the past (take The Haunting of Bly Manor) told stories that were meant to be one-and-done.

Luckily, we know already that this is not the case here. Speaking per TVLine, here is what the show creator had to say about the current renewal progress:

“We probably won’t know for another month or so what Netflix wants to do, but this was very much designed to continue … Pike has 80 books, so we have a lot of incredible material to pull from. We didn’t answer some of the bigger questions of the season. Those answers exist, but were meant to be for the next season. If there isn’t one, I’ll put them up on Twitter, and then at least we’ll all be able to talk about it.”

Our feeling, at least for now, is that a season 2 feels likely just because there are few shows out there quite like this one. The ending left a lot open for another batch of episodes. The thing with Netflix is that they need shows that can go viral or ones that at least are streamed a great deal shortly after release. This is something that actually works well for the horror genre. Historically, movies are extremely popular right away as people flock to the box office, and they fade pretty fast after the fact. So long as the show gets off to a great start, that is what matters more than anything else.

