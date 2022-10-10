House of the Dragon season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Last until finale

Next week on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 9, you are going to see a story that could bring about great chaos. This is what happens as we inch ever closer to the end of the season! This installment is the penultimate one of the series and what happens here will carry directly into the finale.

So what lies ahead here? First and foremost, there are so many people who will deal with the aftermath of King Viserys’ death and all that it will entail. We know already that there is a succession plan, but that does not mean it will be followed. We also recognize fully that Rhaenyra has tried already to solidify her standing when it comes to the throne. This is one of the reasons why she married Daemon in the first place — beyond, of course, whatever affection is there between the two of them.

Of course, here is the big twist that could cause everything to fall apart: What Alicent wants. She has Otto and, indirectly, a number of other people at her side. Larys will also be fine to do more or less whatever she wants. The stage has been set for widespread violence with different alliances at work.

We know that a season 2 has already been ordered at HBO; the question remains just how many of these characters will still be alive. The first season has already demonstrated that it has no issue plucking people out of the equation whenever it sees fit. This is a brutal world and eventually, we know that we are going to see the Targeryan empire crumble into ash; there is a reason why Daenerys is in the spot that she is back in the pilot for Game of Thrones.

