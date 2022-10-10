Is Paddy Considine leaving House of the Dragon following the events of this weekend’s new episode? We have long expected the death of Viserys. His condition has deteriorated through much of the past several episodes, and we had to wonder when he would actually perish.

Well, that transpired at the end of tonight’s season 1 episode 8, and it capped off what could be described a tough and tumultuous reign. We do not think that Viserys was a bad man, but he was certainly not the best King. He rarely commanded the authority necessary of a title, and chose instead to be diplomatic in a world that often thrives on brutality. There was almost always chaos around him and even at his end, we can’t quite say that he felt any peace.

His death also leaves behind a pretty significant question: Where does the future go from here? We know that Queen Alicent wants Aegon Targeryan on the throne at all costs, but Rhaenyra does not feel the same way. Even in her absence from King’s Landing, she still believed that she was eventually going to ascend to her throne. It is what Viserys told her, and it is something that she prepared for over the course of her life. Of course, things are going to get messy.

