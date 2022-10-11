Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 5 spoilers: Shanae’s struggle

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to be seeing Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 5, and this is where some drama will really start to escalate. Salley is now present, Shanae has a hard choice to make, and we could be getting close to the next Rose Ceremony.

We’re okay with the show stretching at least some of this stuff out, since the early part of the season is the best. Once everyone starts to get coupled up, in our mind things tend to get a little bit more boring.

Below, you can check out the full Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 5 synopsis with some other updates all about what you can expect:

“805” – With the rose ceremony fast approaching, the remaining single men begin to question how many days they have left in Paradise; but it’s not long before new drama takes center stage. That’s right, Salley has arrived, finally ready to hit the beach and two daring women jump at the opportunity to confront her right away about her intentions. Then, Shanae faces double trouble as she sorts out her feelings for two suitors, and Ashley and Jared make the most out of their last night on the beach. Later, during a full moon, one newly formed couple has a romantic breakthrough and reveals it all on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Let’s now go ahead and get the inevitable question out in the open here: Why in the world are Ashley and Jared still there? This is no shade to either of them, but having a whole storyline for two people who already have their happy ending just reeks of production trying to fill time. There are SO many things that we’d rather have a focus on at this point than them.

