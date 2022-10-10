Dancing with the Stars 31 week 4: Who will be eliminated?

Dancing with the Stars 31 week 4 is set to arrive in just a matter of hours now on Disney+ — want to learn a little more about what’s ahead? Or, to be more specific, do you want to dive more into who could be in trouble?

As we prepare for what is set to be Disney+ Night, there are three performers who are clearly head and shoulders above the rest right now: Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, and Gabby Windey. Ironically, they also have three of the larger followings that are out there. Gabby, at least for now, has not been impacted by a lot of Bachelor Nation watching Bachelor in Paradise live instead of this show.

Meanwhile, there’s a HUGE number of performers in the middle of the pack, and then we get to the people at the bottom. Sam Champion feels like the most likely person to be sent out the door next, largely due to the fact that he’s one of the worst dancers left and we’re not sure he has the name recognition outside of people who watch Good Morning America with regularity. He’s the closest thing to an everyman the show has, but that relatability only goes so far.

From here, we also can’t rule out Vinny Guadagnino just on the basis of his low scores; he was actually worse performance-wise than Sam on this past episode, though he probably does have more of an upside moving forward. He’s also got a lot of fans thanks to his Jersey Shore family so he could end up lasting for another couple of weeks.

The final person to watch out for, ironically, is someone in Jessie James Decker who probably should be a better overall dancer than she’s been. It just hasn’t come together for her this season and unless she has a breakout routine soon, she could be set for an early exit.

