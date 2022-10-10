9-1-1 season 6 episode 5 spoilers: A look at ‘Home Invasion’

Next week on Fox you’re going to have a chance to see 9-1-1 season 6 episode 5 — it’s a story titled “Home Invasion.” So what can you expect to see here? This is one of those episodes where there are going to be some crazy rescues for sure, but there are also a few other important stories beyond that. Take, for example, a chance for Hen to see if she can make things work when it comes to medical school.

Oh, and did we mention there’s a potentially funny sideplot coming for Maddie and Chimney, as well? On paper, this feels like one of those episodes that will stop at nothing to deliver, even if it doesn’t have as much of an impact when it comes to the long-term. (We’ll have to wait and see what else is shared in that regard.)

To get a handful of other teases now on what to expect moving forward, go ahead and check out the full season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

Athena investigates when the same house is hit with two home invasion 9-1-1 calls within hours of each other; The 118 race to the rescue when a D-I-Y home renovation traps a man in an attic; Hen asks for a second chance with her medical school professor; Maddie and Chimney regret hiring a nanny for Jee-Yun after the woman completely takes over their apartment in the all-new “Home Invasion” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 17 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-605) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

So what do we want to see on the other side of this? We’re hoping for a couple more spotlights on the supporting characters, at least spread out throughout the season. One of the things that this show has done a great job at is proving that there’s a lot of great stuff to be explored for everyone across the board.

