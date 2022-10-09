East New York season 1 episode 3 air date over at CBS

Following episode 2 tonight on CBS, do you want to know more about East New York season 1 episode 3, including when it airs?

First and foremost, we should question why the network hasn’t shared too much more in the way of info about what lies ahead. There IS a new episode scheduled for October 16, but there is no official synopsis as of yet. What we can say is that due to NFL overruns, this is one of those that will air at 9:30 p.m. Eastern at the earliest, and could be delayed a little bit more depending on certain markets.

Story-wise, we don’t think that we’re going to be met with any sort of enormous surprise here. This is the story of Regina Haywood and how she is working to transform the force around her to suit what is a complicated and difficult part of the city. We hope that the show stays as gritty and intense as we’ve seen so far, and also very character-focused at the end of the day. There are about a zillion different cop shows on TV; heck, CBS has another one in Blue Bloods that is also set in New York City! If you are the network you gotta find a way to make these shows stand out in just about whatever a way that you possibly can from each other.

Another thing we’re interested in seeing is, of course, how many people keep watching. It can be a huge challenge to get people committed to watching out early on in a run, especially with the large amount of competition that exists out there! The good news for East New York is that the NFL lead-in plus The Equalizer should help. Also, we do think CBS does a solid job marketing a lot of their new shows.

