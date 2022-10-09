The Good Doctor season 6 episode 2: The Shaun, Lea story ahead

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 2 is coming to ABC tomorrow night, and this is where the foundation could be set for many things. Much of the premiere was about tying up loose ends from the end of season 5 and now, characters can start to settle in a little bit more.

So what will the future hold for Shaun and Lea in particular? If feels fair to say that they are going to have a happy marriage, but that doesn’t mean it’s a drama-free one. You will see throughout the two characters struggle with a number of things, including the sort of everyday challenges that a lot of couples deal with in everyday life.

In speaking on some of this a little bit further to TVLine, here is what co-showrunner Liz Friedman had to say:

“Shaun and Lea are a terrific couple. They really love each other, and they’re committed to making it work … But as those of us who are in marriages know, it is appropriately named work. Marriage is not bliss; it is a commitment to adjusting to dealing with another person.

“What we love about Shaun and Lea is that they’re very particular [people], and they have very particular issues. Hopefully our audience will look at [what they’re dealing with at home] and go, ‘Oh yeah, my wife does that, too.’”

At the hospital, we know that there will be a lot coming both characters’ way. For Shaun, he needs to figure out further how to be a better leader as more new doctors come into the hospital. Also, there is some fallout to what happened with Dr. Lim that could still be explored. She is going to be intent on getting some answers as to how everything went down in the operating room, so expect that to play out over a window of time.

