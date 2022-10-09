American Horror Story season 11: See Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman

With the premiere of American Horror Story season 11 (a.k.a. AHS: NYC) coming to FX one week from Wednesday, why not check out new posters?

Today, we’ve got two separate ones to spotlight, and we tend to think that each one of them is exciting in their own right. After all, we’re talking here about two series veterans in Billie Lourd and then Leslie Grossman! Both have been a part of recent seasons and already, we are intrigued to see what they will bring to the table.

Let’s go ahead and kick things off here with Lourd, who is set to play the role of Hannah on the show. You can see a poster featuring the actress below, and it feels already like we are looking at a bookish and pretty intelligent character. Maybe it’s the glasses, but it’s also the expression that she has on her face. It signals that she is observant, but it doesn’t indicate what sort of career she is in, unfortunately.

As for Grossman’s Barbara, you can make the argument like she is dressed for some sort of intense, professional role — if there was a badge present here, you could make the argument that she was a detective of some sorts. We tend to assume already that she’s going to be very different from what we saw of her in Double Feature, especially “Red Tide” where her Ursula was one of the bigger villains of the story.

Is there going to be some sort of official trailer for NYC in the near future? We’ve certainly noted already that we would love to see that, though the network itself has been rather coy on releasing information. They likely know that viewers are already curious, but as we’ve noticed in the past, this is a different era than many years ago, when people would just watch by default. We think personally they have to work a little bit harder to get audiences on board.

For some bonus posters, also take a look below at Isaac Powell (Theo) and Sandra Bernhard (Fran), who are also going to be a part of the story.

