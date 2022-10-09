Outlander season 7 premiere date: Why no news at NYCC?

This weekend at New York Comic-Con, there was a chance to see Outlander stars Sam Heughan, David Berry, and Duncan Lacroix sit down for a panel discussion with author Diana Gabaldon. It was a little more of a non-traditional panel that what we’ve seen in the past, with a more casual Q&A session and less in the way of big promotional material from Starz itself.

So what did we learn? In terms of huge revelations on the future, not too much beyond that there is still no word on a season 8. It also doesn’t seem as though the Lord John Gray spin-off has any traction at the moment, but we’re not that shocked given that there is a prequel in development right now in Blood of My Blood.

So why didn’t Starz funnel a lot of money into a big NYCC campaign this year? The simple answer is that clearly, they don’t plan on bringing season 7 on the air anytime soon. We’ve expressed hope in the past for a spring premiere and we’re still crossing our fingers for that. Yet, it could be April or May as opposed to March if they aren’t willing to make any big announcements this weekend. Sure, we do recognize that production on season 7 is still ongoing, but we’ve assumed that they would split up the 16-episode season into two separate halves, and the first one is presumably done in production already.

Of course, we’re still thrilled to see the cast on the convention circuit with Gabaldon even if there isn’t a lot of official news at the moment. Our hope is that there’s going to be a little more news slowly released throughout the next few weeks and we’ll have a chance to discuss it further here. We know that season 7 will kick off with an action-packed rescue with Heughan’s Jamie Fraser at the center.

