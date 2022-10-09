Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Will it be Ellen Pompeo’s final season?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is one episode into its run at this point, and we know that we’re also building up to something big: The exit of Ellen Pompeo. The actress and executive producer could be saying goodbye after episode 8, but does this mean she will be gone for good?

We’ve already heard that Pompeo will be retaining her executive producer status on the show even after her character departs on-screen, and she will also remain the show’s narrator. this means that she’ll have more of an obvious presence than Mark Harmon did after his departure from NCIS, and it will leave the door open to a potential return for her in season 20.

So is a comeback from Ellen something that we can expect? For now, showrunner Krista Vernoff is clearly open to the idea. Here is what she had the say recently on the subject in an interview with Deadline:

I don’t have an answer to that, that’s always up to Ellen. She’s got some new projects on the horizon that she’s really excited about but Grey’s Anatomy is is her heart, she keeps saying it is her heart, so we’ll see.

Even if Ellen never comes back as a full-time presence on the show, we do think there’s a chance that she could make a number of appearances here and there. The producers will never say no to having her around, and we’re already seeing at this point in the show that Meredith is a valuable resource to some of the younger doctors. There’s a chance for a lot of cool full-circle moments here to see her in a role that is totally flipped from what we saw back in some of the earlier seasons.

What do you think we’re going to see from Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

