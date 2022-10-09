NCIS season 20 episode 4 video: ‘Leave No Trace’ sneak peeks

NCIS season 20 episode 4 is slated to come on CBS tomorrow night — do you want to know a little more about “Leave No Trace”?

There are a few different things that we should note about this story, but let’s start things off here with the setting: A National Park. This is important because it’s clear that Alden Parker would rather be doing something else rather than working on this case — think taking pictures of birds. He’s got a top-of-the-line camera with him to capture some great footage, but figuring out what happened to this petty officer comes first.

Based on what we are seeing in the sneak peeks below right now, it already feels pretty clear that this is not going to be your ordinary sort of case. This guy was clearly murdered by someone with a knife and as the story progresses, it could be tied to a few other crimes taking place, as well, across the area. Could there be a serial killer on the loose here? It sure feels like it.

Oh, and did we mention there’s some other awkward comedy present here? Absolutely, as we’re talking here about the presence of National Parks agent Gage Winchester, a guy who has a romantic history with Jessica Knight — and beyond just that, also is built like a tank. He’s one of the biggest, most muscular dudes out there, so it’d make some sense if Palmer was a little intimidated being around him.

There’s one other thing worth noting from these previews at present, and it’s that Parker has a less-than-stellar history with one of the bigwigs over at the National Parks Service. Apparently, he’s gotten himself in some hot water with the extremes he’s taken amidst his bird-watching habits. Odds are, this could lead to a few comedic moments throughout the episode.

