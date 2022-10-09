Doom Patrol season 4 premiere date confirmed at HBO Max!

If you’ve been wondering for a while about a Doom Patrol season 4 premiere date over at HBO Max, officially wonder no more!

As a part of New York Comic-Con this weekend, we got some official confirmation that the super-weird (but also super-entertaining) comic-book saga is going to be coming back on Thursday, December 8. There will be two episodes that air at that point and then after that, the format will shift back to us getting a single episode a week. This shouldn’t be some sort of huge shock, given that this is similar to what we have seen on the show in the past.

You can get a small teaser for what is coming up next on this series over at the link here, but know that in general, Doom Patrol is not looking to reinvent the wheel here. They already have a good feeling as to what works with this story, and it resolves around throwing about as many crazy twists as possible into the equation while still getting to the humanity of these characters. There are new tests and challenges the rest of the way, and also moments where your jaw could hang slightly towards the ground.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is where we remind you that you really should check out the show ASAP if you want it to stick around. We know that HBO Max has been cutting a lot of properties left and right, in particular when it comes to the comic-book realm. Harley Quinn has managed to stick around, and we’d love to think this show (which also debuted originally on the DC Universe streaming service) could join it.

