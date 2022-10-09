The Rookie season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Will Rosalind kill Bailey?

For anyone out there thinking that Rosalind was going to be gone for some lengthy period of time on The Rookie season 5, think again. We’ve now got confirmation that you will see Annie Wersching back as the serial killer on next week’s “The Choice,” and signs point already to her having some pretty awful tricks up her sleeve.

In particular, is this going to be the episode where something horrible happens to Bailey? We’ve been worried about this for a good while now, largely due to the fact that few characters within the world of scripted dramas actually stay happy for long. We can’t say that we’re altogether-shocked that we would see a situation here where Rosalind would come after her, especially as she almost killed Chris at the start of the season. It is clear that she wanted to do everything that she could to cause chaos and destruction to just about everyone.

For a few more pieces of news as to what’s ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

“The Choice” – Rosalind returns with a vengeance and Bailey’s life is left hanging in the balance. With a ticking clock, the LAPD and the FBI join forces, and Officer John Nolan is forced to make a deadly decision after a harrowing ultimatum on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

With the FBI coming in you can easily envision some sort of connection here with The Rookie: Feds, and this is one of those situations where synergy between the two shows actually makes a good bit of sense. We wouldn’t say that all of the time, but a criminal of Rosalind’s nature would have everyone scrambling to find her.

