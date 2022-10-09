Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/9?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that there have been a few new episodes as of late, but they’ve come with a big twist: A wide array of different start times.

The reason for all of this is pretty clear, as it has to do with House of the Dragon running late with some of its own episodes. We’ve seen that happen on a number of occasions already, and we already know that it is happening again tonight.

While the post on Twitter below does 100% confirm that there’s another episode coming, you are going to be waiting until 11:21 p.m. Eastern in order to see it. (Just like the Twitter hilariously comments, blame the dragons for it. House of the Dragon is running for around an hour and ten minutes tonight, making it one of its longest episodes so far.)

So what will the show focus on this time around? We’ve yet to hear anything that suggests that we’re going to get another extended episode similar to what we got last week, but we do tend to think that the midterms will be mentioned in some capacity alongside a few different international headlines. We know that the host has had his fair share of fun skewering the UK as of late and who knows? That may end up continuing.

One other thing that we should mention here (even if we really don’t want to) is that we are inching ever closer to the end of the season. The finale here should air at some point next month, and we know that Oliver does tend to end this show with some sort of big stunt. Who knows what he will conjure up this time around?

Tonight’s episode starts at 11:21pm! And, ya, of all the hours in all the days to be 21 minutes late, it may feel like 11pm on a Sunday is really pushing it. But to that we say: thank you, we’re sorry, and, as always, blame the dragons. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) October 9, 2022

