Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Expanding the reach

As we dive further and further into the fall, it’s inevitable there will be more demand for a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date. Why wouldn’t there be? We are talking here about Showtime’s biggest critical darling at the moment, and there is potential out there for it to become a runaway hit moving forward. We’ve got a TON of faith in what it brings to the table, especially with the multiple timelines and the big mysteries — including the Antler Queen pictured above. (Sure, it’s probably Lottie, but there’s still a lot that could be examined here.)

Amidst all of the big questions we have right now about the future and a premiere date, one still stands out: How is Showtime and/or parent company Paramount going to expand the show’s reach? There are a LOT of viewers out there that could be interested…

At this point, we think that it would benefit Showtime and the higher-ups greatly to think a little bit outside the box and promote in some surprising venues — think in terms of CBS football broadcasts or even some primetime shows there. How about before some movies showing at theaters? There’s such a cinematic quality to this show, and there’s also potential for a huge audience across all demographics. The survival-horror aspect to this story has roots across men and women of all ages, and we’d really lean into that more with some specific demographics.

The last thing we’re expecting Showtime to do is just be happy with the audience they already have. They will push harder regardless of when the show is back. (Personally, we think you’ll see it in either late February or March.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date over at Showtime?

How do you think that the network can really get the word out there? Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

