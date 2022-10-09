Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: The best way to launch it

If you are out there looking to get news on a Magnum PI season 5 premiere date soon, then congratulations! You are just like the vast majority of us. This newly-acquired NBC show is currently in production, and we know that it will most likely arrive on the air between January and March.

The hardest part of the process right now is pretty darn simple: Waiting. We know that more news is coming and we’re 100% excited for that! However, we wish that something was a little more official. A date announcement could come before the holiday season, and the big question we wonder now is how to best reveal it to reach as many viewers as possible.

More than likely, NBC will choose to just announce the date in a traditional way: Via press release in the middle of the week. This is the method that most networks use, since it is easy to rely on the press to spread the news out there around the internet. We just hope that if they do this, it’s not the only thing that they do since there are some other ways to get the date out there. This is where we are looking towards Sunday Night Football, the biggest venue the network has to get announcements out there. We’d love either a date or a trailer reveal to happen there to get some casual fans engaged, even people who have never seen the show before but may be familiar with the original starring Tom Selleck. You can also use some other hits like The Voice, though there may not be as much of a crossover audience.

We’ve said this a few times in the past, but NBC can’t just depend on the fans of Magnum PI over at CBS to check out the show again now, though plenty diehards will be there — they need to promote this as a totally new series and at present, we think that they will. They went through SO much effort to revive it and they have partial ownership through the studio; they have every incentive in the world to make this a big success.

