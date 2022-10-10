Is Linda Hunt leaving NCIS: Los Angeles, and is Hetty dead?

Is Linda Hunt leaving NCIS: Los Angeles during the season 14 premiere? Let’s just say there are a lot of previews out there that make us fearful for Hetty.

Before we dive into the premiere, though, let’s start with a reminder that Hunt is technically still in the opening credits. However, over the past few years, she’s been an occasional presence at best, turning up in just a few episodes a season if that. Some of that is due to the global health crisis, but even before that the actress was away recovering from a car accident. The writers love her, but we’re not sure she’ll ever be a frequent presence on the show again.

While we know that tonight’s premiere is going to feature a story in which a body is discovered in Syria that bears a lot of similarities to Hetty, we still have a hard time thinking it’s her for multiple reasons. For starters, it’s just hard to buy that the show would kill off a huge character like this in such a way. Also, it’s far more realistic to us that Hetty would find a way to fake her death for some specific purpose. One of the most important things to remember here is that few characters are as exceptional at keeping secrets as she is; her mission for the past year has been very much mysterious, and for showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, that is largely a part of the fun.

We’ll see if Hetty returns this season; we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best! Go ahead and refresh this page during and/or after tonight’s installment; we will have some other updates!

