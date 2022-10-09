Bloodlands season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a few different things that we can dive into here when it comes to Bloodlands season 2 episode 5 — so where can we realistically begin?

We suppose that at least for now, the first order of business should be noting just HOW close that we are at the moment to the big finale. There are only two episodes left! Whatever happens in episode 5 is going to bring us right into the finale, and there is a lot of big stuff here from start to finish. Take, for starters, Tom finding himself in grave danger, but then also continuing the hunt for the gold. There is drama coming on multiple fronts in this hour, and we gotta be prepared for it all from start to finish.

Want to learn more, including a potential surprise? Then be sure to read the full Bloodlands season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Tom is forced to deal with the killer in order to stay in the hunt for the gold, but a revelation from Izzy threatens to knock him off course.

So could this episode end up surprising us? For the time being, we are starting to think that this is 100% the case. The thing with an episode like this is that if it’s really doing what it should, it should end in a spot that keeps us guessing. What makes this show so great is the capacity to raise the stakes and present something that is real, gritty, and also still current in its own way. This is a show that is almost certain to leave you thinking, as well, when we get to the end of the road.

In order for this whole show to pay off in the end, the series has to stick the landing. That’s not as easy as it seems on the surface.

