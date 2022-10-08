Dancing with the Stars 31 – Disney+ Night spoilers revealed!

For everyone out there who is unaware, Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode will be Disney+ Night. Want to know what the remaining contestants will perform? We’re happy to help with that.

First and foremost, though, let’s tough on the following: What makes this different from the Disney Weeks we’ve seen from this show in the past. Back on ABC, the Disney-themed shows were a little more traditional. Think along the lines of routines from classic Disney animated or live-action films. Now, things are evolving into the entire Disney+ catalogue. It’s one of the reasons why you have at least one Marvel-themed routine in the mix here, plus also one based on The Simpsons. We actually wish there was more Star Wars, but maybe that will come later this season.

Is this entire night an advertisement for the Disney+ library? Sure, but we get — they want to promote everything they’ve got.

Without further ado, check out the full list below!

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: Charleston (“A Star Is Born” from “Hercules”)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: quickstep (“The Muppet Show Theme” from “The Muppet Show”)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: jazz (“Wait for It” from “Hamilton”)

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: paso doble (“The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman”)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: jazz (“‘The Simpsons’ Main Title Theme” from “The Simpsons”)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Viennese waltz (“Chim Chim Cher-ee” from “Mary Poppins”)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: jive (“One Way or Another” from “Hocus Pocus 2”)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: samba (“Life Is a Highway” from “Cars”)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: quickstep (“Finally Free” from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: samba (“Il Gatto E La Volpe” from “Luca”)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Charleston (“Dig a Little Deeper” from “The Princess and the Frog”)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: jazz (“Remember Me” from “Coco”)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: quickstep (“Mr. Blue Sky” from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”)

Out of this group, we think that Wayne and Charli once again have the routines that are the most likely to go viral — Hamilton and The Simpsons have that sort of audience. Sam’s should also be a lot of fun, though, and we’re curious to see what sort of witchy routine Jesse is going to do.

