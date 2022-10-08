Stranger Things 5 premiere date: What’s the next announcement?

It probably goes without say that the earlier we get a Stranger Things 5 premiere date over at Netflix, the happier we are going to be.

Unfortunately, we’re well aware at this point that we will be waiting for a long time to see a lot more news on this series or the future. This show is a particularly tough one to develop and produce because of all the special effects — plus of course the long episodes. A little bit of extra patience is required!

While we do think we’re going to be waiting until at least 2024 to see the final batch of episodes debut, there is a reasonably good chance that we’ll see some more news well before then. The writers’ room is already open, and this lends itself to the next big question: Figuring out what the next announcement will be.

What are the odds the writers reveal something big that they are working on? Let’s just say they’re next to zero. There’s no real reason at all to think that they are going to give something big away there! With that in mind, we think we’ll probably be waiting until 2023 to get some news on the start of filming, and maybe the tiniest of teases to go along with that. We unfortunately don’t think we’ll get much more when it comes to a possible premiere date until production is close to wrapping up, or potentially after the fact. Netflix has already proven that this show can withstand really long hiatuses, so we don’t think they are going to feel some insane amount of pressure to give us some more news on what is coming up soon.

Let’s just hope that after this long wait, the ending lives up to the hype.

