NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Daniela Ruah on big Hetty mystery

With the premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 just a little more than 24 hours away, let’s go ahead and revisit a huge question: Where is Hetty? This is something that we’ve all bee wondering about for quite some time now, and we’re eager to get more of an answer on the subject now.

Unfortunately, just because we’re eager doesn’t mean said answer is coming — we may know the truth behind Linda Hunt’s future on the show in the premiere, either. The actress is still in the opening credits, so it is fair to assume that Hetty is not going to turn up dead in the premiere. However, there may be at least a few minutes where the characters themselves think that she is gone! Speaking to Parade recently, here is what Daniela Ruah (Kensi) had to say on this subject and how much she even knows about Hetty’s future:

“I think [showrunner R. Scott Gemmill] keeps that in his own mind pretty tightly wrapped … I think what I am allowed to say is that a body is found in Syria, somewhere around Hetty’s last location, and we have to try and explore and find out what that’s all about. But I don’t have a future to be able to tease to you because I don’t know.”

Remember of course here that there’s a lot of story left to tell on season 14 and with that, there’s no reason for anything to be rushed. There’s also a lot of other stuff to explore with Deeks and Kensi as parents, as they’ve brought Rosa into their lives now. Because she is a teenager she’ll be able to take care of herself at times, but there could be a lot of struggles that the two characters aren’t quite ready for as of yet. Let’s just say there could be a lot of surprising chaos to come…

