The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6: Big death coming?

As we start to get ourselves set up here for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6, there’s one big thing you should know: It is VERY well possible someone could die. To be specific, we’re talking here about a major character.

We’ve made it no secret for a good while now that we’re worried about Luke, and that was before we saw him and June captured at the end of episode 5. The two embarked on a really dangerous mission to learn more about Hannah, and it also seemed to happen rather spontaneously. He obviously wants to find his daughter, but there was that emotionally-reactive component to it where Serena taunted him, making it seem like he relied fully on June to find her while he sat up in Canada and waited.

Now, there are two other major reasons to be concerned entering episode 5…

The title – “Together.” Think about that for a moment. In episode 5, Luke played “Let’s Stay Together,” while also hilariously claiming that he came up with it. He and June are in a better place romantically than we’ve ever seen them over the past few seasons. Taking him out now would be tragedy.

June can’t have nice things – We don’t see any course of action that leads to June’s death before the final season. If the show can’t kill her, they’ll probably try to affect her in some other way. We 100% don’t want Luke to die, but we can see them going here, especially after Serena lost Fred. This show, like so many others, likes that cruel sort of symmetry.

