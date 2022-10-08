Fire Country premiere gets off to strong start on CBS

The first ratings are in for Fire Country on CBS, and for the time being, we tend to think the network is happy. After all, the show managed to improve on its lead-in!

Here is what we can say right now: The first episode of the Max Thieriot series managed to generate a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and a solid 5.7 million live viewers, making it the most-watched new series so far this fall. That’s a solid million-plus viewers from the SWAT premiere the hour before, and most viewer feedback for the show overnight was positive. It was slightly less than the premiere of Blue Bloods (6.1 million), but that’s hardly a shock given that this series has long been ratings dynamite for the network.

What this means, at least for now, is that the network has an opportunity to have this show be a solid player for some time. What impressed us most about the premiere was that it wasn’t just another prototypical firefighter show and there was a legitimate attempt to bring something new to the table. We tend to think it’ll be a little more serialized than the other shows around it based solely on the premise, but it’s hard to say anything with confidence after just one episode. The most important thing is that it has momentum more than any other new show right now, and there’s also a legitimate chance that it’s going to be able to maintain it based largely on the lack of competition from other networks. CBS also has a really good infrastructure on the night already.

Now, let’s just hope that Thieriot and the cast can maintain some creative momentum — and there are at least a few more interesting twists ahead on this show like what we had in the first episode.

