Succession season 4 premiere date: First tease anticipation

Succession season 4 is coming to HBO eventually — it is largely a matter of when. While we do have some idea as to when the show could be back (we’ll explain more within), this is all subject to change and up to a number of facts. Take, for example, how quickly production is completed. Also, if the rest of the network’s schedule works out as anticipated.

If everything goes as we currently think it will, our feeling is that new episodes will be coming in the winter or the spring of next year — at the very least, by the end of May. A premiere-date announcement would be great, but we’re not 100% sure that the next tease will be about that. Instead, for right now we’re expecting something a little bit different…

One of the great things about Succession as a series is that thanks to its critical and commercial success, you have this rare ability to leave viewers hanging on your every word. There aren’t a whole lot of other shows that can pull something like this off. With that in mind, we think the next thing we could see in promotion of season 4 is some ten-second teaser that gives you a quote from the season or even just a small moment that sets the stage for what is next. We think HBO will give us an approximate premiere date in the next couple of months, but it could be the holidays / early 2023 before anything exact is announced.

Remember that in season 4, family warfare could be more front and center than ever before. Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy are all on the outside together! This is a slightly different situation than what we had in season 3, when it was largely Kendall versus the Waystar Royco world. What this will do to the company’s future or to Logan remains to be seen; after all, Logan has his eye set on a deal with Lukas Matsson…

