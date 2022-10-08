Magnum PI season 5 photo: Magnum, Higgins are lifeguards!

Just in case you wanted a really good reason to be excited entering Magnum PI season 5, Perdita Weeks is bringing the goods!

In a post on her Instagram (see below), you can see the actress behind Juliet Higgins share a fun look at what we have to think is an upcoming episode. Unless Perdita and Jay Hernandez have taken on a new career path, we tend to think that Magnum and Higgins are going undercover as lifeguards for an upcoming episode! Who knew that the two would end up doing their own version of Baywatch?

We’ve said this many times over the years, but some of our favorite episodes of this show are the ones where we get a chance to see the main characters dive into unfamiliar territory for the sake of closing a case. Here, we can only imagine what sort of trouble these two are going to get into, especially since the two now have that romantic bond to go along with the professional relationship. We’re sure that Magnum and Higgins will try to separate these parts of their lives, but that doesn’t mean they will always be successful. We want to see a payoff from the end of season 4!

There’s no clear indication yet as to which season 5 episode this will be, but we know that Magnum PI is still fairly early on in production after kicking off last month. There is no official premiere date yet on NBC, but we’re hoping for a start in January; it all comes down to network needs / what timeslot they feel is best. We’re just grateful to still have the show when for a time this summer, everything appeared a little more murky.

