Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A timeline of possible endgame

Throughout most of the past few months, there have been two different questions in regards to Ted Lasso season 3. First and foremost, we have to wonder when it is going to premiere. Then, there is the issue of whether or not it is the final season.

In a way, we do have approximate answers to both of these already. When it comes to a premiere date, signs are pointing to the winter or the spring. It would have been nice to get the episodes this fall (as was first planned), but multiple factors have played a role in pushing things back.

As for the final-season talk, there is a lot of smoke around the idea right now. Jason Sudeikis and the creative team envisioned this as a three-season story from the very beginning and while many actors are open to more, Jason himself has the final say. The feeling we get is that he wants to leave the door open just in case another story comes to him down the road.

We’ve thought a lot over the past few months about whether or not Apple could announce that season 3 is the final season before the show premieres — or, even at the same time a date is announced. We still think they are likely considering this. With that being said, we don’t think that the streaming service is going to announce that season 3 is the end unless they are 100% sure that it will be and there is no leeway in the other direction. They want to keep the door open and they should; Ted Lasso means too much to them. We also think that it’s a comfort show for so many.

Now, from a personal standpoint, we’ll say this: We’d rather season 3 be the end than have a season 4 that leaves a little something to be desired. Sometimes, it’s better for a show to conclude at its peak, and that could end up being the case here.

