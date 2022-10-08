The Blacklist season 10: Anya Banerjee reacts to Siya Malik casting

The past few days have been eventful when it comes to The Blacklist season 10, to put it mildly. Not only did the show celebrate its 200th episode, but we’ve also learned, finally, who is set to play Siya Malik.

Anya Banerjee (pictured above) may be a relative newcomer to the TV world, but she’s coming on the show with a great pedigree courtesy of Columbia University. Also, she’s playing a character who should prove fascinating from the moment we first meet her. Siya is an MI6 Intelligence Officer, and someone who will do everything in her power to understand what happened to her mother Meera. As longtime fans know, this character was killed off close to the end of season 1 — given that much of her work with the Task Force was classified, Siya may not know much about what happened.

On Friday, Banerjee spoke out about the casting on Instagram (see below), thanking the important people in her life and praising Parminder Nagra’s work back in the first season. Anya will be a series regular, which is nice to know since there wouldn’t be a full-time female cast member otherwise. We presume that she will find herself working often with Cooper and the Task Force, but in what capacity? That remains to be seen.

On paper, we do at least think that Siya has the potential to be an excellent foil and drive a lot of content from start to finish here. We’re not quite sure she will get the answers she wants, though; we know how that worked out for Liz over the course of the show’s run.

